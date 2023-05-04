GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Owen ‘Pete’ Charles Weyant was born on December 20th, 1944 to Russell and Ila Weyant in Elkader, IA. The 2nd oldest of six siblings he spent his early years on the family farm. In 1965 he was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam as a radio operator until 1967. Upon returning to home, he worked for a local logging company until he started work at Janlin Plastics in Dubuque, IA. He worked there for approximately 5 years until the company was sold. Pete then moved and was employed by the Ertl Toy Company (and sister company Scales Models) in Dyersville, IA where he worked for over 20 years when he then moved over to Cascade Die Mold. Pete was on the leading edge of the plastics injector molding business and was well versed the set-up and repair of injection molding machines. In 1973, Pete lost his leg in an industrial accident and had a prosthetic leg for 50 years, but it never slowed him down. Pete always enjoyed washing the cars, keeping a well-cut lawn and was always up to ‘shoot the bull and have a beer’ anytime someone happened to stop by in town. Pete always enjoyed spending time with his family, attending band functions and sporting events for his two kids and then his five grandkids. The last few years he’s enjoyed seeing his six great-grandchildren having friends stop by to ‘shoot the bull’ or play some dice at his small apartment in New Vienna. Pete wasn’t flashy and didn’t like to bother people for anything, but he’ll be missed dearly by many friends and family.
He is survived by his daughter, Patty of Texas, his son, Scott (Michelle) Weyant of Illinois; his five grandkids: Brandon, Karissa, Devon (Alia), Hunter and Cooper; his six great-grandkids: Alaina, Evelyn, Khale, Jayden, Zion and Santana; sisters Barb, Judy, Lori and brother Tom all of Guttenberg and dear friend, Jeanette Dryer of Worthington, along with numerous cousins and nieces and nephews from Iowa to Texas to California.
He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Weyant, his mother, Ila (Moser) Weyant, sister, Jane Hefel, niece, Courtney Egleseder, brother-in-laws: Bob Herman and Greg Hefel, and a sister-in-law Dorothy Weyant.
We would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their help and support.
Memorials may be made to the American Legion of your choice in Pete’s honor.
A visitation and short service will be held at Morris Funeral Home in Guttenberg, IA on Friday, May 5, 2023 from 1-4 p.m. with a Busch Light Social at the Eagles Club in Guttenberg immediately following the visitation.
Morris Funeral Home in Guttenberg is assisting the family and information is available at www.morrisfuneralhomes.com. Memorials may be sent to Morris Funeral Home (in care of the deceased) 207 South 1st St, Guttenberg, IA 52052.
