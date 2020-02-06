BELLEVUE, Iowa — Carol C. (Bierman) Michels, 85, of Bellevue, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Mill Valley Care Center.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Family will greet friends from 9 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Bellevue. Local arrangements are entrusted to Hachmann Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Bellevue.
Carol was born March 13, 1934, in Grant County, Wisconsin, the daughter of William and Cecilia (Breuer) Bierman. She married Royal A. Michels on October 23, 1956, in Cassville, Wisconsin. Carol helped on the farm with her husband for many years, also worked at Diamonds in Dubuque, and Ensign in Bellevue. She enjoyed being outside, playing Bingo, fishing, bowling, playing cards, and cooking the best fried chicken. Carol and Royal enjoyed dancing, being with neighbors and watching the Chicago Cubs.
Survivors include her children, Barb (Jeff) Michels, of Bellevue, Dale (Lori) Michels, of De Witt, and Allan (Sara Koehn) Michels, of Bellevue; a daughter in-law, Darla Michels; eight grandchildren, Brad, Abby, Faith, Tiffany, Nathan, Samantha, Tyler, and Austin; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Beverly (Thomas) Pitz, Sharon (Thomas) Richter, Clarence (Carolyn) Bierman, Patricia Koppes, and Karen Sommers.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, David; a sister, Marge (Richard) Blitgen; and brothers in-law, Jim Sommers and Ronald Koppes.
A memorial fund has been established in Carol’s memory.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hachmannfuneralhome.com.