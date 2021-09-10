SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Catherine A. “Cathy” Sargent, age 69 of Shullsburg/Darlington, died on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington.
She was born December 6, 1951 in Monroe, WI the daughter of Richard and Marjorie (Jacobson) Olson. She grew up in the Darlington area where she graduated from Darlington High School in 1970. On December 5, 1970, she married Verle M. Sargent at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Cathy loved farming and sharing that love with her family. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her kids and grandkids.
She is survived by her children: Sandy (Dale) Hendrickson of Darlington, Steve (Renee Foecking) Sargent of Shullsburg, WI, Sarah (Juan) Montoya of Darlington, Shad Sargent of Calamine, WI, and Sid (Katy) Sargent of Darlington; 21 grandchildren: Patrick, Blair, Nora, Nevaeh, Tori, Taydra, Lane, Lance, Landon, Triten, Verlencia, Bryson, Leah, Quinton, Jameson, Aiden, Kayda, Michelle, Madeline, Brody, and Taylor; 3 great-grandchildren: Anthony, Savannah, and Alonzo; her mother-in-law: Kathleen Teasdale; her brothers and sisters: Rick (Bets) Olson, Randy (Mary) Olson, and Ray Olson all of Ripon, WI, Beth (Kevin) Andrews of Darlington, Mary (BK) Kolden of Monroe, WI, and Melissa Gollmer of Darlington; and her brothers and sisters-in-law: Charlie (Jean) Sargent of Darlington, Mary Kay (Larry) Cropper of Nora, IL, Joe (Cindy) Sargent of Benton, WI, Tina Brugger of Darlington, and Betty Sargent of Darlington.
She was preceded in death by her husband Verle; a very special grandson, Blake A. “Spudley” Sargent, her father: Richard Olson, her mother: Marjorie Olson, her father-in-law: Francis Sargent; a great-nephew: Riley Schwartz, her brothers: Robbie Olson and Wayne Gollmer; and other relatives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:30 A.M. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (104 E. Harriet St., Darlington) with Rev. Luke Syse officiating. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday, September 13, 2021 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (508 Main St., Darlington). Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Cathy’s name.