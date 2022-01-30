MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — Evelyn M. Rand, age 87, of Mount Horeb, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Ingleside Manor.
She was born on Sept. 19, 1934, in Lancaster, Wis., the daughter of Wendell and Esther (Buss) Taylor.
Evelyn graduated from Lancaster High School in 1952. She married the love of her life, Don D. Rand on March 9, 1957, in Lancaster, Wis.
Evelyn enjoyed her time of volunteering at the Grant County Social Services Thrift Shop for over 30 years. The money raised would go to many causes, such as uniforms for Special Olympics, the fire department and ambulance squad.
Evelyn was involved with the Boy Scouts and guided her two sons to the rank of Eagle Scout. She loved watching the UW Marching Band, and cheering on her son, David, during their performances.
Evelyn is survived by son, David Rand; daughter, Sherri Zingg (Michael); daughter-in-law, Carla Rand; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, Don; parents, Wendell and Esther; son, John Rand; sister, Arlene Freymiller; nephew, Randy Freymiller; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Rand.
Evie was a gentle soul who cared deeply for her family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be gifted in Evelyn’s name to the Grant County Thrift Shop at 430 S. Adams St., c/o George Johansen, Treasurer, Lancaster, WI 53813. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
