Sister Blanche Marie (Claude) Haag, OSF, of the Clare House, Dubuque, Iowa, passed away at 3:55 p.m. January 31, 2020, at the Clare House. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, January 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in Francis Chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2020, with Funeral Vigil at 7:00 p.m. in Francis Chapel.
She was born on January 4, 1923, in Ledyard, Iowa, the daughter of Cyril and Catherine (Boever) Haag.
Sister entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 24, 1942, and made final profession of vows August 10, 1948. Sister ministered as an educator in the Iowa cities of Meyer, Templeton, Alton, Hospers, Bancroft and Dubuque at St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart.
Sister is survived by her brothers, Vernon, Frank (Margaret) and Lyle; her sisters, Pearl Irmiter, Mary Ann (Bernard) Reilly and Rita (Edward) Schmalen; her sister-in law, Mildred Haag; her brother-in-law, Harold Hatten; and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Claude (Bernice), Melbourne (Ann), Merlyn, Dr. Arthur Haag; her sisters, Colette (William) Schneider, Ruth (Frederick) Arcand, Darlene (Ralph) Cayler, Isabella Hatten; her sister-in-law, Florence Haag; and her brother-in-law, Dr. Willard Irmiter.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
