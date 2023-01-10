LANSING, Iowa — Connie K. Mettille, 78, of Lansing, IA, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Good Samaritan Center in Waukon, IA.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 9th, at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lansing. Burial will be at Gethsemane Catholic Cemetery in Lansing. Friends greeted the family from 1:00 PM — 5:00 PM Sunday at Martin — Grau Funeral Home in Waukon, where there was a 5:00 PM scripture service, and also one hour before the service on Monday at church. The service was also live streamed on Martin-Grau Funeral Home’s facebook page (www.facebook.com/martinfunerals). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon or for mass intentions for Connie.

