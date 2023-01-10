LANSING, Iowa — Connie K. Mettille, 78, of Lansing, IA, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Good Samaritan Center in Waukon, IA.
Funeral services were held Monday, January 9th, at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lansing. Burial will be at Gethsemane Catholic Cemetery in Lansing. Friends greeted the family from 1:00 PM — 5:00 PM Sunday at Martin — Grau Funeral Home in Waukon, where there was a 5:00 PM scripture service, and also one hour before the service on Monday at church. The service was also live streamed on Martin-Grau Funeral Home’s facebook page (www.facebook.com/martinfunerals). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon or for mass intentions for Connie.
Connie is survived by her loving husband Jim of Lansing; her children: Becky Mettille of Lansing; Matt (Julie) Mettille of Decorah, IA; Mark (Lori) Mettille of Lantana, TX; Ben (Erin) Mettille of Lansing; Bob (Angie) Mettille of Waterville, IA; Brian (Stephanie) Mettille of Dubuque, IA; and Melissa Mettille of Decorah; grandchildren: Olivia, Britann, and Blake Mettille; Makinzie (Ben) Dugger; Parker Monroe; Madison and Landry Mettille; Isabelle, Irey, Eliyas, Ezrah, and Ireland Mettille; Isaiah, Ian, Rowan, and Reid Mettille; and Quinn, Eden, and Emery Mettille; her siblings: Callie Irons, Alyce (Vince) Sheehan, Sr. Marilou Irons PBVM, Bill (Kathy) Irons, Bob (Rita) Irons, Peg (Dennis) Troendle, Pat (Mike) Roberts, and Lori (Mark) Egan; sisters-in-law: Rita Dougherty and Kay Mettille; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
