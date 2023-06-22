GALENA, Ill. — Lawrence “Slars” Timpe, 64 of Galena, IL passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, at Mercy One, Dubuque, IA. A funeral mass will be held at 11 AM, Monday, June 26, 2023, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena where friends may call after 10:30 AM until the time of mass. Friends may call from 1 to 4 PM, Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena. He was born February 18, 1959, in Cuba City, WI the son of Vincent and Jean (Bahr) Timpe. Larry graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1977. He worked on the family farm and for Leifker Enterprises. Larry’s many years of softball earned him an induction into the Dubuque Fast Fitch Softball Hall of Fame after 41 years of playing and coaching. He played on numerous local teams and traveled throughout the United States playing in many national events. Larry enjoyed playing euchre with friends and family and in tournaments. He was a member of the Galena Eagles Club and served on the board of the Galena Fire Protection District. Larry is the proud father of Lucas, brother of Roger (Mary), Judy (Dan) Siegmund, Carol Mullens, Richard, and Cathy (Bob) Spagnoli, and uncle to his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Sandra Timpe Christ, and a sister-in-law, Sheyanne Timpe.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the ICU staff, nurses, and doctors at Mercy One Medical Center, Dr. Vandigo, and the Galena EMTs.