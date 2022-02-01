Daryl W. Tetterton, 84, of Dubuque died Friday, January 28, 2022.
Services and a memorial celebration will be held 10:30 am, May 24, 2022 at St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Daryl was born February 27,1937 in Plymouth, North Carolina, son of William and Alice Isoland (Harrison) Tetterton.
He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1955 and served in the US Army in Anchorage, Alaska from 1960 to 1962. He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western Michigan University in 1966 and his master’s degree in education from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio in 1971.
On November 7,1964 he married Janis Burke in Kalamazoo, Michigan after they met in Anchorage, Alaska. She preceded him in death on December 12, 1994. On September 6,1997 he married Mary Jane Lursen in Dubuque.
Daryl began his career with Weyerhauser Paper Mill in North Carolina, moving through various business positions until he became a teacher. His final career was as a Work Study Coordinator for the Dubuque Community School District, from 1975 until he retired in 1997.
Daryl was a member of the National Education Association, the Iowa State Education Association, the Dubuque Education Association, as well as American Legion #526 of Cascade, IA. He was a member of the Freemasons, beginning with the Masonic Perseverance Lodge #59 in Plymouth, North Carolina and eventually joining the Masonic Mosaic Lodge #125 in Dubuque. He volunteered at the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, the American Red Cross, and the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium. Kids on the Block and the Dubuque County Foster Care Review Board also received his support.
Daryl was constantly exploring, moving from North Carolina to Anchorage, Alaska to Kalamazoo, Michigan to Louisville, Kentucky to Parkersburg, West Virginia to Dayton, Ohio to Bernard, Iowa, and finally settling in Dubuque. Daryl was a skilled woodworker, crafting items that ranged from cabinets to grandfather clocks. He bred and showed black pug dogs, winning many awards. He loved reading and gardening, and he always enjoyed walking his neighborhood. He rode on 14 RAGBRAI trips. He enjoyed games (and the trash-talking that went with them), especially canasta and dominoes. He loved Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Schwan’s ice cream, and fruitcake. But his biggest love was travel: he traveled across the country and internationally, sharing that life-long love for exploration with his family. His humor, his optimism, and his practicality will be missed by all who loved him.
Daryl is survived by his wife Mary, his daughter Kelly (Peter-john Byrnes) of Evanston, IL, and her two children, Meredith and Alexander Byrnes.
Daryl was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Janis, and his siblings, Ronald Tetterton, Robert Tetterton, Hillary Tetterton, Benton Tetterton, Floyd Tetterton, Melvin Tetterton, and Marshall Tetterton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque, or Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens.
The family wishes to thank the caring Hospice staff for their invaluable service, as well as family friends Missy Yineman, Lora Henkel and Sandy Radke for their heartfelt and practical support.
For further information, or to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.