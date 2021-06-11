Tristan C.G. Dawson, age 24, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 4, 2021. To celebrate Tristan’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Burial will be at a later date following cremation in Linwood Cemetery.
Tristan was born August 22, 1996, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Rebecca Dawson and Raven Hohmann.
Tristan was a graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 2014. He was employed with Panera Bread from 2017-2020 and was excited to be starting a new job with Best Buy. In his free time, Tristan was a hard core gamer. His friends meant the world to him, and whenever they got together there was usually some gaming involved.
Tristan enjoyed watching anime and LARPing (Live Action Roll Play). He also liked spending time at home with his beloved dog, Josie, and cat, Kira, relaxing and watching YouTube. Tristan also liked spending time outside enjoying the beauty of nature and having bonfires with family and friends. We are truly heartbroken at losing Tristan, and he will be missed more than words can express.
Those left to cherish Tristan’s memory include his parents, Rebecca Dawson and Raven Hohmann, Dubuque, IA; his grandmother, Carolyn Dawson, Dubuque, IA; his siblings, Joshua (Sarah) Hohmann, Davenport, IA, Jennifer (Drew) Brashaw, Dubuque, IA, and Jacob (fiancé Emily Walbrun) Hohmann, Dubuque, IA; his niece and nephews, Lucas and Carly Hohmann and George Brashaw; his aunts, Beth (Mark) McDermott, Dubuque, IA, and Hope (John) Chaney, Lake Forest, CA; his cousin, Duston (Marissa Winkler) Brown, Littleton, CO; and many special friends and family.
Tristan was preceded in death by his grandfather, Pat Dawson; and his great-grandparents, Don and Pearl Hunemuller and Fred and Etta Dawson.
