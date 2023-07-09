Alex Steven Bushman, 40, of Dubuque, Iowa, died suddenly on June 27th, 2023.
Private graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dubuque. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Alex was born on September 16, 1982, 14 days late to Steve and Sue Bushman. He beat to his own drum, even then. He graduated from St. Joseph the Worker grade school, Stephen Hempstead High School, NICC, and Clarke University.
He was a constant learner. He became an EMT, Paramedic, CAN, LPN, BSN Rn, and lastly completed certification as BCS CNC Operator. His employers included MercyOne, UnityPoint Finley, and most recently Bodine Electric.
Alex was electric. He was knowledgeable in history, art, and science (but not math). His mind was always working at warp speed. He pushed the envelope, even at an early age. If Ferris Bueller had a twin brother, it would be Alex. He loved nature and animals, motorcycle riding, video games, camping, and exploring (he wanted to go on an archeological dig some day). He was a master at Trivial Pursuit (sorry, Mom)! He loved to cook but welcomed anyone who would take him out for an expensive meal. He had a sharp memory, throwing out one-liners from movies to make his brothers laugh. People wanted to sit next to him during a test so they could copy his answers.
If Alex could get by without doing something he would. He often defied his Dad’s advice but was there when he needed him. He could invent or fix almost anything. Alex was quick-witted and a jokester (he learned from his Dad). He was a man of few words and wouldn’t want anything “Fancy pants” said about him.
He is survived by his parents Steve and Sue Bushman, brothers Sam and Jeff (Liz), nephews Tommy, Sean, Declan, and Parker, niece Nora, as well as many close and special aunts and uncles. He was especially close to uncles Gene and David and aunt Treci.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Mae and Joe Bushman, Al Schulte, and Monica and Merle Digman, and uncles Jimmy, Dick, Gary, and Peter.
The family wishes to thank all the family, friends, and professionals who have supported us during this tough time. You know who you are! And a special thanks to Britney, who helped save Alex in 2013.
Fly high, Alex! You are free now!
Memorials may be given to the Dubuque Regional Humane Society in Alex’s name.
