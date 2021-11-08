PHOENIX, Ariz. — John R. Connolly, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 30, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona.
John was born in Dubuque, Iowa, on April, 22, 1938. He was the son of Clarence A. and Evelyn (Bussan) Connolly. He married his high school sweetheart Joy Schilling on September 13, 1958, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa. She preceded him in death on April 20, 2015. They formerly resided in Dubuque, IA, and East Moline, IL, and retired to Phoenix, AZ, in 2003. John graduated from St. Columbkille School, Class of 1956. He then attended Loras College in Dubuque, Class of 1960, where he was a standout in football and basketball. John worked for Deere & Company for 45 years, retiring in 2002. Our family would like to personally thank Deere & Company for making our family’s life better. It really was the only job our Dad ever had and he said it was the best job he could’ve had. Deere & Company took care of our Dad until his death. Our Dad always told all of us his stories and fond memories of his years in high school, college and working for Deere. He kept in touch with many, many friends throughout the years. When he finally bought a smart phone, he put every friend in his “favorites.” I said, “Dad, that’s for friends that you call frequently.” He said, “I know, but I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings and they are ALL my favorites.” That was our Dad.
He is survived by his children, Dr. John R. Connolly, Jr. (Patty), Allen, TX; Ann Connors (Bill), Bettendorf, IA; Elizabeth “Becky” Travers (Craig), Mesquite, NV; Michael A. Connolly, Esq. (Kelly), Lone Tree, CO; and Katie Connolly, Phoenix, AZ; and his six grandchildren: Alex Connors, Madison Connolly, Brooks Connolly, Sunnie Lalowski, Jack Connolly, Quinn Connolly; and his puppies Benny, Louie, and Baby.
Besides his wife Joy, he was preceded in death by his daughter and Michael’s twin, Michelle A. Connolly, in 2011.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.