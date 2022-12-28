Lois T. Lex, 85, died on Christmas Day at Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Resurrection Catholic Church. Rev. Lyle Wilgenbusch will officiate and Rev. Michael Schueller will concelebrate. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.- 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with arrangements.

