Lois T. Lex, 85, died on Christmas Day at Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Resurrection Catholic Church. Rev. Lyle Wilgenbusch will officiate and Rev. Michael Schueller will concelebrate. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m.- 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road is entrusted with arrangements.
Lois was born on November 7, 1937, in Rickardsville, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Theresa (Theisen) Lex.
She graduated from Immaculate Conception in 1956. Upon graduation she worked for H & W Transport and remained there until the company closed. Lois enjoyed her time at H & W. She was with the company through its many changes. While living at Country Springs Condos, Lois served as treasurer for a number of years.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Alice Lex; many nieces and nephews; great- nieces and nephews; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Eileen; and brother, Donald.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque and/or Resurrection Church.
Special thanks to all the people who helped take care of Lois, especially Grace Shade and Wayne Wilgenbusch, Hospice of Dubuque staff and the staff at Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation. Special thanks to Fr. Phil Gibbs who anointed Lois on Christmas Eve.
