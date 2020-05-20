CUBA CITY, Wis. — Elizabeth “Betty” R. Dent, 88, of Cuba City, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Ingleside Community Nursing Home, in Mount Horeb, Wis.
Due to this unknown time of COVID-19, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. A private family graveside service will be held at St. Rose Cemetery, in Cuba City, with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, in Cuba City, is serving the family.
Betty was born on June 28, 1931, to Arthur and Emeline (Kieler) Schroeder, in Kieler, WI. She attended St. Joseph’s Academy, in Dubuque, IA, and UW-Platteville. She married Thomas “Jim” J. Dent on August 24, 1949, in Kieler, WI. She worked as a teletype operator at JC Penney’s, in Dubuque, IA. She was a member of the St. Rose Catholic Church, in Cuba City, WI. Betty was an avid reader, she loved music and dancing, sewing, she had sewn all of her clothing and her daughter’s prom and homecoming dresses and she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Patricia (Gary) Casper, of Poynette, WI, and Donna Giellis, of Maple Park, IL; six grandchildren, Elizabeth (Craig) Rumpel, Christopher (Sadia) Casper, Thomas Dent, Georgia (Aryn) Schrader, Michael (Jill) Dent and Drew Dent; five great grandchildren, Jace, Kody and Sam Schrader, Charlotte and Thomas Rumpel; a daughter-in-law, Wanda Dent, of Chanhassen, MN; three sisters, Rita Jane Tracy and Linda Lou Kieffer, both of Kieler, WI, and Audrey (Aaron) Digman, of Monroe, WI; a sister-in-law, Toki Schroeder, of Kieler, WI; a brother-in-law, Truman Bowden, of Cuba City, WI; along with nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom (November 1, 2007); a son, Thomas D. Dent; a son-in-law, Raymond J. Giellis; in-laws, Raymond and Abigail (Bee Logan) Dent; a brother, Dennis Schroeder; two sisters, Dorothy May Wedig and Madonna Bowden; brothers-in-law, Keith Wedig and Jack Tracy; and a great-grandson, Jackson Rumpel.
In lieu of plants and flowers, an Elizabeth “Betty” R. Dent Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Betty Dent Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.