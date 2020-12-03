SLEEPY HOLLOW, Ill. — Janet Mary Nichols, 76, of Sleepy Hollow passed away peacefully November 30, 2020, in Elgin IL.
Born in Monmouth, Iowa, on June 2, 1944, to Harold and Mary (nee Connery) Meloy. Beloved wife of Fred for 50 years; loving mother of John (Heidi) Nichols and Christine (Mike) Thompson; caring grandmother of Maia and Serena Thompson, Gabriel, Ella and Julian Nichols; dear sister of her twin Joyce (Dennis) Pisarik, the late John Meloy, who was taken in action during the Vietnam War, Michael (Lisa) Meloy and Julie (Mike) Hemmer.
Janet attended St. Anthony Grade School and was a 1962 graduate of Wahlert High School in Dubuque, Iowa. She always felt she had a calling to care for people. Therefore, she became a health care aide and continued her passion. She was an active member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in West Dundee, Illinois, and participated in activities such as Christ Renews His Parish and was a frequent usher at Mass. Janet was a devout Catholic who cherished family time. A loving wife, aunt, grandmother and mother, Janet always found time to make a phone call, send a card, or leave a thoughtful text to say she was thinking of loved ones. She married in 1970 and raised two children with her husband, Fred. They built a home in Sleepy Hollow in 1975. Family will remember overnight stays and a hot breakfast before leaving. Janet was a loyal friend and would go out of her way to check on you. Janet, you are so loved by so many and we will miss you.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janet’s Memory to the Epilepsy Foundation. www.epilepsy.com
Please join us Friday December 4, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a time of visitation at Dundee Funeral Home, 525 Dundee Ave., East Dundee, IL 60118. (Higgins Road and Route 72). Funeral Service will be Saturday December 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment following funeral service at River Valley Memorial Gardens.