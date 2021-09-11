Mary R. Avery, Dubuque — Committal prayers: 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Mueller Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
Donald S. Carroll, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Lora M. Chamberlain, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, St. John’s Church, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Barbara Durey, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Dorothy E. Heins, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Monona. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Ramona G. Hennings, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, Grace Point Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Funeral service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Michael D. Hollenbeck, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Sandra Linden, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. today, Mud Lake Pavilion, Dubuque.
Deb A. Manemann, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Mary E. Miller, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Monday, Sept. 13, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Catherine A. Sargent, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington.
Adlai E. Stevenson III, Chicago, Ill. — Graveside service: 1 p.m. today, Prospect Hill Cemetery, Galena, Ill.
John H. Tegeler, Manchester, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 12:30 p.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Joe Tekippe, Sherrill, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill.
Mary A. Vogt, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13, Church of the Resurrection.
Jack Thein, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg.
William J. Tuckwood, Lancaster, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster.