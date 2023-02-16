Joseph R. Sutherland, 86, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the Ennoble Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dubuque.
Visitation for Joe will be from Noon until 1:30 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. Full military honors will be held at 1:30 PM Saturday, February 18, rendered by American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date.
Joseph was born June 25, 1936, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Raymond Joseph and Frances Maria Horch Sutherland. On November 26, 1959, he married Joan Barbara France in St. Patrick Catholic Church.
He was a 1955 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School.
He was a U.S. Veteran, serving in the Iowa National Guard for six years and the U.S. Army Reserves for two years.
Joe was a service technician for Peoples Natural Gas.
Joe and Joan wintered in Surprise, AZ for 22 years.
Survivors include his wife, Joan; three brothers, John (Jean) Sutherland of Cottonwood, AZ, James Cletus Sutherland of Dubuque, and Paul Sutherland of Cherokee Village, AK; one sister, Mary Capesius of LeClaire, IA; and several nieces and nephews including his Goddaughter and niece, Julie Capesius Moore, and niece, Jill (Howard) Bradberry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Patricia Taylor, and one brother-in-law, James Capesius.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
