Dane E. Smith passed away peacefully on April 10, 2023 at Hawkeye Care Center in Asbury, Iowa.
Dane was born 96 years ago on a kitchen table in a one-bedroom home in Sheperd, Illinois to his delighted parents, Florence (Stieghorst) and Loran F. Smith. True to his humble beginnings, the cost for the doctor’s services was two dollars.
Dane grew up surrounded by cousins working together on a family farm before moving across the Mississippi River to Hannibal, Missouri, where he developed lifelong friendships. Dane was a proud graduate of Hannibal High School, attributing much of his success later in life to the school in general and to his math teacher, Madilyn Bertram, in particular. So grateful to have received Ms. Bertram’s lessons in both mathematics and in life, Dane was integral to the creation and operation of an ongoing scholarship in her name.
Outside of the classroom, Dane gained a practical education in hunting and fishing from his father, Loran, as they literally had to seek food for their table. They spent a great deal of time at their “camp,” a crude structure on stilts on the banks of the Mississippi built from discarded materials and driftwood found floating down the river. Many of Dane’s fondest memories were of times spent on the river with family and close friends.
During World War II, Dane enlisted in the Navy as soon as he was eligible to do so (or maybe a little bit before!). Originally placed in Officer’s School at a base in Kansas, he was soon assigned to be trained and educated at the University of Michigan where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He furthered his education there, completing graduate work in what he termed “Engine School.” While at Michigan, Dane met his first love, Jane (Procter), who became his wife and with whom he raised five children: Jeff (Janet), Craig, Dane (Kelly), Darryl (Shari), and Lauren, with son Bobby lost within days after birth.
Dane lived in the Detroit, Houston and St. Louis areas before first settling in Arlington Heights (IL), to raise his family. He worked primarily in sales for firms such as Vickers Corporation, the Bud Company and Hydromation Filter Company before moving to Dubuque circa 1980 with his second wife (Nikki) and son Brad to start up his own industrial filtration design and manufacturing business, D.E. Smith, Inc. Dane was grateful to spend time working with four of his sons there as they built the business together, providing employment to countless Dubuque families over the years. His emphasis on personal honesty and integrity was key to his company’s success. Dane and Nikki later settled in Durango where they enjoyed raising cattle, horses and miniature donkeys. Dane also found peace in being a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Dubuque.
Dane is survived in death by his 6 children, 15 grandchildren who would sit in awe of Grandpa’s truly remarkable memory as he shared his knowledge and wisdom, and related previously unheard family stories, and 10 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife (Nicolette), sister Marge (Summers), and son (Robert).
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road in Dubuque with Stephanie Ells from First Presbyterian Church officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home Saturday, April 29th.
The family requests no flowers. Instead, contributions may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at T2T.org or by mail to 2362 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.
