CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Dorothy Joyce Vanicek McLean, 88, formerly of Dubuque, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at West Ridge Care Center, Cedar Rapids on Tuesday October 11, 2022. There will be a private family burial at Buckingham Cemetery in Traer on Saturday, Nov. 5, followed by a service at the Traer United Methodist Church at 12 p.m. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Dorothy is survived by her four children, Debra (Michael) Dishberger of Houston, TX., Susan (Richard) McLean-Neufeld of Fairfax, Laura (Timothy) Hull of Louisburg, KS., and Robert McLean of Chicago, IL.; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two sisters Charlotte Murphy of Chicago, IL., Ramona (Jim) Snow of Traer, and brother David (Barbara) Vanicek of Sacramento, CA. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Howard in 2019 and her parents. Dorothy was born on November 11, 1933 in Traer, the daughter of Charles and Dorothy Slatinka Vanicek. She graduated from Traer Senior High School in 1951 and went on to Iowa State where she received a degree in home economics. While at Iowa State she met her future husband, Howard McLean, and they were married on December 23, 1955. She worked as a home economics teacher in Bondurant before starting a family. Dorothy was very devoted to her family and grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and seamstress, and enjoyed making things special for her loved ones. Dorothy volunteered at Finley Hospital in the gift shop and was active in the Sunshine Circle, where she used her excellent sewing skills on handmade items to benefit the hospital. She and Howard enjoyed traveling and had many wonderful adventures together. Memorials may be directed to Finley Hospital Sunshine Circle Organization. Make checks payable to: Sunshine Circle and please write “Dorothy McLean memorial” in the memo line. Mail to: Sunshine Gift Shop 350 N. Grandview Dubuque, Iowa 52040.
