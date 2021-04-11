LA MOTTE, Iowa — Gerald J. “Jerry” Steil, 91, of La Motte, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at Manor Care in Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Otter Creek, with Rev. James Chappell officiating. If you are unable to attend, a live stream will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. Burial will follow at St. Theresa’s Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, April 12, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. At 7 p.m., active and retired members of the Dubuque Fire Department will meet to perform the retirement of gear ceremony and the Four Fives.
The family requests that social distancing be followed, and masks be worn during the services.
Gerald John Steil was born July 24, 1929, in Asbury, IA, to Clem and Mathilda (Behnke) Steil. At the age of 13, Jerry took on the responsibility of helping his mother care for his younger siblings upon the death of his father.
He married Gloria (Ernster) on August 22, 1953, at St Philomena Church in Asbury. Jerry and Gloria were married for 66 years until her death on August 1, 2020.
They lived in Asbury and he owned his own company, Steil Well Drilling, until 1965 when he became a firefighter for the City of Dubuque. In 1970, Jerry and Gloria bought a farm in La Motte and Jerry was both farmer and firefighter until he retired from the Fire Department in 1995. Jerry loved farming and only recently fully retired from it. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially picnics in the summer and fishing for the big catfish in his neighbor’s pond.
Jerry is survived by his five sons, Terry (Sue), of Key West, IA, Kevin (Karen), of La Motte, Dion, of Benton, Wis., Keenan (Sue) and Darren (Jenny), both of Dubuque; his eight grandchildren, Aaron (Aaron) Steil, Becky (Pedro) Crispin de Jesus, Sara (Rob) Goedken, Andrew (Abbie) Steil, Derek (Angel), Ryan and Emma Steil, Audra Steil and Jeremie and Carissa Oberbroeckling; as well as nine great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his siblings, Alvina Murphy, Jim (Jean) Steil, Vern (Elaine) Steil, Mary Ann Derouin; and sister-in-law, Jude Steil. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Deryl “Buddy” Ernster and Harry Jr. “Sonny” Ernster; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Evie (Albert) Beecher and Eleanor (Don) Lombardi; brothers, Lenny Steil and Norm (Minnie) Steil; brothers-in-law, Virgil Murphy and Don Derouin; and sisters-in-law, Gayelle (Roy) Blum and Margaret Ernster.
Jerry’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Manor Care (a special thank you to Sara, his granddaughter) and Hospice of Dubuque for their loving care of our father and grandfather.
In lieu of flowers, a Gerald Steil Memorial Fund has been established.
Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com and memorials may be sent to Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA 52003.