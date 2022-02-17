POTOSI, Wis. — April M. Way “Princess”, 38, of Potosi, WI, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, in Iowa City, IA, as a result of Covid-19 complications.
A memorial will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Bread of Life Church, 745 Lutheran St., Platteville, WI with burial to occur at a later date in the Clayton Cemetery, rural Garnavillo, IA. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
April was born on October 24, 1983 in Dubuque, IA, the beloved daughter of Clifford T. and Linda M. (Churchill) Bailey. She was a graduate of Potosi High School, class of 2002. On January 17, 2009 she was united in marriage to Porter W. Way at Lancaster, WI. April was the Chief Personnel Officer at Clopas, LLC, and the Lead Pastor at Bread of Life Church, both in Platteville. She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed singing Karaoke.
She is survived by her husband, Porter; her mother, Linda Bailey of Potosi; her siblings, Debbie McDermott, Steve Bailey, Fay Patton, and Hope McDermott; numerous nieces and nephews; and a great nephew. She was preceded in death by her father Clifford; and a brother, Robert “Bob” Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help the family are requested via the Bread of Life Church in Platteville.
