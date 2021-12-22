DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Paul H. Tegeler, 89 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Martin Obeng will officiate.
Paul was born on January 14, 1932 in Dyersville, Iowa, the son of Joseph and Mary (Heiring) Tegeler. He married Norma Loeffelholz on September 10, 1952 in Petersburg, Iowa.
Paul and Norma farmed locally for many years. Paul enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and spending time with family. He served during the Korean war and was a current member of the American Legion Post #137.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Norma, children: Douglas (Renee) Tegeler of Ankeny, Darrell (Susan) Tegeler, of Texas; Diane (Ron) Lindauer, of Robins, and Debra (Doug) Biermann, of Dyersville, grandchildren: Nicole (John) Edwards, Kyle (Sarah) Tegeler, Casey (Matt) Boyer, Kim Tegeler, Jennifer (Todd) Kress, Kelly (Nick) Dreyer, Stephanie (Tony) Digmann, Karl (Laura) Biermann, 19 great grandchildren: a brother, Jean (Ann) Tegeler of Dyersville, and a brother-in-law, Edwin (JoAnn) Loeffelholz of Dyersville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Jason Tegeler, siblings: Marie (Joe) Becker, and Margaret (Virgil) Engelken.
The family would like to thank the staff of Terrace Glenn Assisted Living for their care and kindness.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.