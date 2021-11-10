LANCASTER, Wis. — Bernard M. Kirschbaum, 90, of Lancaster, died on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore, where services will follow. Burial will follow in the St. Clement Catholic Church Cemetery.

