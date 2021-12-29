MONTICELLO, Iowa — Linda D. Schmit, 71, of Monticello, Iowa passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021.
Visitation will be held 3-7 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello. Visitation will continue from 9:30 — 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 31, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church prior to funeral services.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Monticello with burial to follow at Scotch Grove Cemetery. Pastor Caleb Schewe will officiate.
Linda was born February 13, 1950, in Anamosa, Iowa the daughter of Edward and Dorothy (Marsh) Janssen. She married Thomas J. Schmit on October 4, 1969 in Monticello.
Linda loved her family first and foremost. She cherished her time and trips with grandchildren. Her many lifelong friends were also family. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and camping. She was always willing to give a helping hand to those she met. She will be remembered as a welcoming, loving friend to all.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Tom, 4 children: Todd (Penny) Schmit, Ryan (Cheryl) Schmit, Josh (Rita) Schmit, Megan Schmit all of Monticello, grandchildren: Doug (Katherine), Emma (Grant), Mary, Xandra (Ryan), Reece, Layla, Madison (Dustin), MaKenna, Taye, Addalynn, siblings: Jim (Trish), Susan (Tom), Pat, Bill (Carol), Connie (Creighton), in-laws: Judy (Cliff), Joyce (Dave), Pete (Betty), Lori (Leanne), and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law, Clarence and Dorothy, and a brother-in-law, Dave.