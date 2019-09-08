MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Ronald T. Horan Sr., 80, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died September 5, 2019.
A funeral Mass celebrating Ronald’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Springbrook, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa, and again after 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com.