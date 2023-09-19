Louis J. Berning, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa.

RoxAnn Boyes, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Recommended for you