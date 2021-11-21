Ann R. “Annie” (Miller) Meyer, 96, of Dubuque, Iowa passed peacefully into our Father’s arms on October 31, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 am. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Key West IA. A funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Key West Church with Father Rodney Allers officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. A live stream of the funeral Mass will be on the funeral home Facebook page.
Ann was born in Elkader Iowa to Art and Sophie (Pieck) Miller on April 7, 1925. She grew up on a farm and was one of the main “hands”, always there to help her mother and dad with chores. Ann graduated from Elkader High School in 1942.
Ann married the “love of her life”, Don Meyer at St. Michael’s Church in Garber, Iowa on June 30, 1943. They moved to their current home in 1958. Ann was a stay-at-home mom who loved to cook, bake, play the piano, and care for her children. She was a member of the St. Joseph’s Key West Rosary Society, church choir, Power of Prayer for many years and helped with all church activities including fall festivals and bake sales.
Ann’s wealth and happiness did not come from monetary gain, but from her family.
Those left to honor her are her children Marc (Kris Ludwigs) Meyer of Bernard, Iowa, LuAnn (Mike) Driscoll of Maquoketa, Iowa, Rick (Jan) Meyer of East Dubuque, Illinois, Dave (Cindy) Meyer of Bernard, Iowa, and Brian Meyer of Deforest, Wisconsin; grandchildren Aaron Meyer, Heather Meyer, Shane Meyer, Amy Driscoll McNulty, Doug Meyer, Scott Driscoll, Chris Meyer, Tiffany Meyer, Kristi Thomas, Stacy Dupont, Eric Meyer, Megan Troxell, Mitchell Reeg, Alex Meyer, Amanda Brandt, Ashley Wiederholt, and Troy Biddick; as well as 17 great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Don, and sisters Theresa Oakley and Josephine Miller.
A huge thank you to our Hospice A-Team: Jessica, Peggy, and Amy. Your care and compassion exceeded our expectations.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Hospice of Dubuque.