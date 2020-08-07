KIELER, Wis. — LaVern D. Wiederholt, 78, of Kieler, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center, Dubuque, Iowa, surrounded by his family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A public visitation for friends will be held from 9 to11:15 a.m. Saturday at the church before the service. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and that you practice social distancing. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
LaVern was born on March 24, 1942, on the family farm in Louisburg, Wisconsin, the son of Joseph and Irma (Dalsing) Wiederholt. He married Ruth Loeffelholz on May 21, 1966, at Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville.
LaVern loved horses and was a member of the Kieler Saddle Club. LaVern served in the National Guard, entering in 1961 and served his country during the Berlin Crisis. He received an honorable discharge in 1963. He enjoyed buying and selling machinery, and farming for over 50 years. His two favorite things were driving his John Deere tractors and spending time with his girls.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth; two daughters, Kathy DeYoung, Cuba City, WI, and Kristie Wiederholt, Gardiner, MT; two granddaughters, Rebecca DeYoung, Cuba City, WI, and Ashley (Marcus) DeYoung, Dickeyville, WI; three sisters, Alvara Francis, Dubuque, IA, Eileen Dunne, Dickeyville, WI, and Mary (Greg) Brandt, Cuba City, WI; and two brothers, Harold (Kay) Wiederholt, Potosi, WI, and Eldon (Judy) Wiederholt, Cuba City, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Herbert; a sister, Janet; and three brothers-in-law, Ralph Kirchen, Charlie Dunne and Robert Francis.
