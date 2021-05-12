BENTON, Wis. — Earl H. Edge, 93, of Benton, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Southwest Health Center, Platteville, Wisconsin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Church, Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be livestreamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
A public visitation for friends will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and that you practice social distancing. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Benton is assisting the family.
Earl was born on October 4, 1927, in White Oak Springs, Wisconsin, the son of William and Mary (Mittelsteadt) Edge.
He married Mary Murray on May 24, 1952, at St. Francis de Sales Church in Hazel Green, Wisconsin.
Earl was employed at Farley & Loetscher in Dubuque, Iowa, and then for 30 years at Eagle-Picher (formerly known as Calumet Hecla Mines) until its closure. He then worked at Pillsbury in Dubuque until his retirement.
Earl loved to travel and go fishing, making several trips to Canada. He also enjoyed hunting and made over 50 annual trips up North to deer hunt. Earl was an avid bowler, bowling in several different leagues, and pitched slow pitch for the Old Timers until the age of 55. He ushered at St. Patrick’s Church for 58 years and was a member of the Hazel Green and Benton Fire Departments for 50 years.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Mary Edge, Benton; a daughter, Helen (Kevin) Kitelinger, Barneveld, Wis.; two sons, Dan (Connie) Edge, Belleville, Wis., and Larry (Darlene) Edge, Monticello, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Tim (Angie), Aaron (Rebecca), Emily (Kyle), Jacob (Sarah), Josh, Jeremy and Margaret; eight great-grandchildren, Kenna, Addison, Evan, Aubrey, Ava, Kennedy, Crosby and Brantley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Hazel Bradley; and three brothers, Glenn, Eldon, and Justin Edge.
The family wishes to thank the Benton First Responders, Southwest Health Center, Edenbrook, Deacon Bill Bussan and Dr. Kevin Carr.
In lieu of flowers, an Earl H. Edge Memorial Fund has been established. Cards may be mailed to Casey-McNett Funeral Home, 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI, 53807.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.