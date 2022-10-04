CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Scott J. Weisbenner, age 49, of Champaign, IL, formerly of Lancaster, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 29, 2022, after a very courageous battle with cancer over a three-year period. He was surrounded by his family and friends.

Scott was born on January 16, 1973, in Lancaster, WI, the eldest child of Jim and Sharon (Haas) Weisbenner. When he was in kindergarten, Scott’s teacher told his mom that he was “5 going on 25”. This could have not been a more accurate prediction of his future. He graduated as valedictorian from Lancaster High School in 1991, followed by a B.A. in economics and mathematics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1995. He then graduated with a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in 1999.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.