Sharon Karrmann, 78, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Grand Meadows.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Road, where friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Rev. Matthew Agee will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Platteville, Wis. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Sharon was born July 17, 1941, in Platteville, the daughter of Floyd and Viola (Voigts) Grunewald. She married Marc E. Karrmann on April 9, 1960, at St. John Lutheran Church in Prairie du Sac, Wis. They lived in Port Huron, Mich., for several years, before moving to Dubuque in 1976. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2017.
Sharon was employed as a teacher’s aide/para-educator for special needs children at Franklin and Eisenhower Schools in Dubuque. She donated her time volunteering for Special Olympics for ten years, and at Finley Hospital for over 20 years. Sharon was an active member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, where she also served as librarian.
In addition to knitting and crafting, Sharon was an avid hockey fan, and along with her husband was a Dubuque Fighting Saints season ticket-holder. She enjoyed camping and traveling, and loved taking her grandchildren to Disney World. Sharon and Marc visited all 50 states, 46 of them in their RV.
Sharon was a very sociable person and loved spending time with her many neighbors and friends, especially her coffee dates with friends and former co-workers. She was a member of Resurrection Alzheimer’s Support Group, which became very important to her. Sharon was an avid follower of her grandchildren’s sporting events and often traveled to see them play.
Sharon is survived by her children, Jim (Nancy) Karrmann, of Madison, Wis., Cheryl (Duane) Beckman, of West Burlington, Iowa, John (JoDee) Karrmann, of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Marc W. Karrmann, of Rosemount, Minn.; 10 grandchildren, Sarah (Jeff), Ashley (Andrew), Derek (Lis), Blake, Andrew (Jordyn), Megan, Kayla (Chris), Allison, Jessica and Natalie; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dan (Patricia) Grunewald, of Prairie du Sac, and Bill (Kim Diehl) Grunewald, of Sauk City, Wis.; her brother-in-law, Phil (Barbara) Karrmann, of Platteville; and her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her parents-in-law; sister, Kay Bailey; and two great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Grand Meadows and the ALS Association Iowa Chapter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church or the ALS Association Iowa Chapter.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.