PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — John A. Brugger, 90, of Platteville, died on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Melby Funeral Home in Platteville. Services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, April 1, at Free Methodist Church in Platteville.

