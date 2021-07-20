SAVANNA, Ill. — Florence V. Russell, 81, of Savanna, died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.
Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna, where services will follow at 2 p.m.
