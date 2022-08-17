Dianne K. (Donohue) Holmes of Dubuque, IA passed away at home on August 13th, 2022, at the age of 76.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18th, 2022, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christin Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 19th, 2022, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with Fr. Tom McDermott officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. A live stream of the funeral mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.

