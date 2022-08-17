Dianne K. (Donohue) Holmes of Dubuque, IA passed away at home on August 13th, 2022, at the age of 76.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 18th, 2022, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Mass of Christin Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 19th, 2022, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with Fr. Tom McDermott officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. A live stream of the funeral mass will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.
Dianne was born on September 29, 1945 in Forrest City, IA to Thomas Donohue and Wilma Walkup. She graduated from Forrest City High School in 1963. She met Jack Holmes while working at Newman High School in Mason City. They moved to Dubuque where they were married on December 12, 1970, and raised their family, all of whom were very special to her.
When Dianne moved to Dubuque, she began working for Herrig and Herrig Insurance and then Tri-Core Insurance until her retirement in 2010. She continued to work part-time because she loved to stay busy and enjoyed being around people, most recently working at Medical Associates.
In her free time, she loved having friends and family over for dinner and her cooking was the best.
Dianne is survived by her sister, Karen (Jim) Jorgensen, her children, Mark (Miki) of Houston, TX, Scot (Gina) of Concord, CA, Colette (Zeke) Philipsen of Des Moines, Tim (Teresa) of Lakewood, CO, David (Janice) of Littleton, CO, and Jackie (Jim) Kuennen of Dubuque as well as 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and her beloved black lab, Grace. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Holmes, her parents and her brother, John.
Dianne was filled with love for her family, her dog, and the Iowa Hawkeyes. We know there will be a great reunion with Jack and her friends in heaven. She will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Dubuque Regional Humane Society.
