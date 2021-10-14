BALLTOWN, Iowa — Kenneth A. “Kenny” Klein, age 84, of Balltown, Iowa, passed away at 7:20 p.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family. To celebrate Kenny’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 and from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 468 Balltown Road. To honor Kenny’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Francis of Assisi Church, with Rev. Noah J. Diehm officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Balltown, Iowa. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Kenny was born on May 27, 1937 in Balltown, son of Raymond and Alberta (Meyer) Klein.
Kenny was united in marriage to Sally Whitfield on June 27, 1956 at St. Joseph’s Church in Rickardsville, and they were blessed with 61 wonderful years together before she sadly passed away on December 11, 2017.
Kenny graduated from the “University” of Balltown, and continued working the family farm. He was a true farmer and loved the daily inspection of his land and crops, even after “retiring” and renting his cropland.
In addition to his daily farming, Kenny sold silos and silo unloaders, seed corn, did custom combining and chopping, field-tiling and hauling black dirt, which to his family seemed like he was selling the farm one truckload at a time.
In his younger days, he enjoyed rabbit and deer hunting, fishing and a good game of pool. Kenny liked playing cards, listening to bluegrass music and “socializing” with family and friends. Wine making was a long time hobby of Ken’s and he made “The Best” wine around.
Those left to cherish Kenny’s memory include his 10 children, Amy (James) Schmitt, Dubuque, IA, Laurie (Rick) Juran, Dyersville, IA, Penny (Dan) Murphy, Dubuque, IA, Peter (Carmen) Klein, Arlington, TX, Julie (Dennis) Donovan, Dubuque, IA, Paul (Lupe Sanchez) Klein, Mishawaka, IN, Tony Klein, Balltown, IA, Todd (Heidi) Klein, Holy Cross, IA, Dave (Amanda) Klein, Dubuque, IA and Kenneth “Chip” (Elsa) Klein, Balltown, IA; his 25 grandchildren, Jesse Schmitt, Brian Schmitt, Sarah Hunter, Luke Juran, Molly Beckley, Meghan Murphy, Becky Klein, April Klein, Giselle Klein, Holly Donovan, Danny Donovan, Kasey Klein, Nina Howard, Kenny Paul Klein, Damian Klein, Ben Klein, Dan Klein, Nick Klein, Gertie Brown, Adam Klein, Quinton Klein, Carter Klein, Sara Ibarra, Robert Ibarra and Melina Hutchinson; his 28 great-grandchildren, Colton Schmitt, Nathan Schmitt, Kaia Hunter, Preston Hunter, Levi Juran, Gracie Klein, Zara Klein, Aidan Klein, Ella Klein, Tiana Klein, Alayna Flowers, Stephanie McDonald, Morgan Howard, Emily Howard, Leo Klein, Jace Neely, Frances Altman-Donovan, Lucille Klein, Luna Kessler, Vorteo Klein, Jersey Flowers, Noah Quinones, Kayln Myers, Klarisa Neyland, Kylee Neyland, Karina Neyland, Celeste Kesse and William Hutchinson; his in-laws, Joanie Klein, Balltown, IA, Danny (Mickie) Leibfried, Dubuque, IA, Jim (Belia) Whitfield, Yuma, AZ, Larry Dunn, Belvidere, IL and Mike (Avis Kinsey) Whitfield, Viroqua, WI.
Kenny was preceded in death by his wife, Sally Klein; his parents; his brother: Raymond “Ferdie” Klein and sister: Velma Leibfried; a sister in infancy (who died with her mother at birth); 3 sisters -in-law: Karen Dunn, Lillian (LaVerne) Schmitt and Sonja Whitfield.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Hospice of Dubuque and Kenny’s daughter-in-law, Elsa, for their loving and compassionate care of Kenny and the family. They would also like to extend a special thank you to their neighbor, Shannon Brimeyer and the Mike and Cindy Breitbach family for the years of friendship and generosity.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Kenny’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Kenneth Klein Family.
