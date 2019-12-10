PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Carl J. Kasparek, age 79, of Prairie du Chien, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Crossing Rivers Health.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, with Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, both in Prairie du Chien. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. The Garrity Funeral Home, of Prairie du Chien, is assisting the family.