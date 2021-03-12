Carey L. Ahlers Sr., Worthington, Iowa — Celebration of life: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 27, Worthington City Hall.
David E. Bevan, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 14, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.
Darwin C. Clifton, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster, Wis.
Rita E. Cordts, Montfort, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Ss. Anthony and Philip Catholic Church, Highland, Wis. Services: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Eileen Akeson Dunphy, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Nancy J. Duwe, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: Following service to 3 p.m. today at the funeral home.
David M. Gassman, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 am Saturday, March 13, St. Patrick’s Church, Garryowen, Iowa.
Joan M. Genz, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 15, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque.
Dolores D. Murphy, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to noon Saturday, March 13, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade. Services: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Rose M. Pixler, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Church, Dubuque.
Tyler J. Runde, Rapid City, S.D. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
David J. Weber, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Lamoine Wentz, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, St. John Lutheran Church, Luana, Iowa. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.