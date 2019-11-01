RED OAK, Iowa — Raymond Elliott Cooper, of Red Oak, Iowa, formerly of Dubuque, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Ray was born on May 2, 1959, in Dubuque, the son of Alvin E. and Janaan M. (McCarthy) Cooper.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Danele Cooper; sons, Raymond Jr. and Tom Cooper; stepchildren, Trevor Peed and Brianne Bendorf; nine grandchildren; and his brothers, Alvin J. and Gary E. Cooper. He will also be sadly missed by numerous relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Patrick J. Cooper.
Private family services will be held with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dubuque. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.