POTOSI, Wis. — On Friday, May 15, 2020, the world lost an amazing husband, father, and son. Tyler Louis Clauer, 28, of Potosi, WI, passed away in a car accident. The love that Tyler had for his wife, family, and friends was unconditional — everything that he did was for them.
He was born the son of Garry and Carrie (Hook) Clauer, in Dubuque, on May 30, 1991, and was united in marriage to Paige Reuter on September 3, 2017. Together they had two beautiful children, Ryder and Maverick. He worked at Tschiggfrie Excavating, and took pride in providing for his family. Sharing and enjoying his love for outdoors with them was one of Tyler’s many passions. Together they cherished their time by hiking through their woods, riding four wheelers, hunting for mushrooms, and farming with his father. Tyler’s best qualities were his infectious laugh that could brighten any room, his compassionate and vibrant personality, and sarcastic yet sincere humor. He continually made sure that these qualities were instilled in his children. To know him was to love him.
Tyler is survived by his wife, Paige; sons, Ryder and Maverick; parents, Garry & Carrie Clauer; brother, Anthony (AJ) Papin; nephew, Dominic Papin; grandparents, Roger & Cindy Hook, Garry & Mary Jane Clauer, Beverly & Vince Riniker, Kathy Stevens; father-in-law, Robert Reuter; mother-in-law, Wendi Reuter; brother-in-law, Preston Reuter; grandparents-in-law, Pat & Kip Reuter, Gerald & Margaret Eastlick; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Tyler was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Joe & Dorothy Hook, Kay & Lee Pope, Clyde Clauer, Luella Brekke, Dorothy Montag, & Leo Loso.
A private ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, for his immediate family. Following, there will be a celebration of his life at The Original Potosi Saloon in Potosi from 12 to 4 p.m. Condolences may be shared at www.optfuneral.com or facebook.com/optfuneral.