James “Jim” L. FitzPatrick, 57, of Dubuque, passed away November 7, 2022, at home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at St. Raphael Cathedral with Fr. Dennis Quint officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 9 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Jim was born on January 27, 1965, in Dubuque, IA, to Robert C. and Gladys M. (Billmeyer) FitzPatrick. He attended Nativity Grade School and Dubuque Senior High School. He went on to attend Kirkwood Community College but was unable to complete his studies due to a life-altering accident.
In his youth, Jim was an avid skier, working at Sundown Mountain. He found joy in his love for 70s and 80s music and collected vinyl records. He enjoyed sharing meals with his large, extended family.
Those left to honor his memory include his mother, Gladys FitzPatrick of Dubuque; siblings John (Kathy) FitzPatrick of Dubuque; Vickie Breitbach of McGregor, IA; Mary (Lenny) Droessler of Balltown, IA; Lorna (Michael) Duvinski of Schwenskville, PA; Kathy (Richard) Hoffmann of Peosta, IA; Frank FitzPatrick of Marion, IA; Bob (Laura) FitzPatrick of Dubuque; Mike (Angie) FitzPatrick of Dubuque; Tom (Megan) FitzPatrick of Dubuque; and Marty FitzPatrick of Dubuque. He is also survived by 24 nieces and nephews as well as several great nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Robert FitzPatrick, and his brother-in-law, David Breitbach.
The family expresses gratitude to Ken and his wife for their kindness and time spent with Jim. A special thanks also goes out to the Dubuque Police and Fire Departments for their response and assistance.
