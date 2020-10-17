Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Peter M. Breitbach, Balltown, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, St. Francis of Assisi Church, Balltown. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at the church.
Geraldine French, Elkader, Iowa — Services: 3 p.m. today, Peace United Church of Christ, Elkader. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. today at the church.
Dr. Michelle R. Heiring, Chicago, Ill. — Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Dubuque. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Rosemary E. Markus, Potosi, Wis. — Burial in St. Thomas Cemetery, Potosi, following private Mass at 2 p.m. today, Oct. 18.
Mike Schmitt, Rickardsville, Iowa — Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rickardsville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffman Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, Dubuque.