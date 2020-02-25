MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Brian Blackman, 56, of Mt. Carroll, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Alden-Park Strathmore Nursing Center in Rockford, Illinois, after a year of trying to come back from two strokes.
A memorial service will be held at noon, March 21, 2020, at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Mt. Carroll. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on March 21 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Family and friends are invited to share in Brian’s life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.