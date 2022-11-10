Nancy Louise Jansen Stensland, age 83, of Grundy Center, Iowa, passed away November 5, 2022, in Grundy Center.
She was born September 15, 1939, in Dubuque, the daughter of William Howard and Gladys (Koch) Jansen. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High in 1957 and the Dubuque Beauty Academy in 1958. She married Orlin N. Stensland of Grundy Center on January 25, 1959, at Immanuel Congregational Church. They moved to Grundy Center in 1961.
She was employed as head cook for the Grundy Center Senior Center for 14 years, spending her life after retirement helping the American Lutheran Church Women’s Quilting project, painting, and a lifelong passion of genealogy. She helped other genealogists worldwide.
She is survived by her husband Orlin N. Stensland; three sons: Kevin (Joan Kuening) Stensland of Mt. Vernon, IA and grandchildren Jessica (Todd) Harrison, of Traverse City, MI; Leif Stensland, Lorelei (Jesse) Bevins of Mount Vernon, IA with great granddaughter Isabella Bevins; Autumn (Thomas) Dowdell and great granddaughter Daphne Mealman of Cedar Rapids, IA; and Valerie Stensland of Mount Vernon, IA; son Steven Stensland of Ankeny, IA and grandchildren John Ross and Kristopher Stensland, both of California; son Erik (Karen) Stensland of Monument, CO, and grandchildren Olivia Stensland of Glenwood Springs, CO; step-grandson Kevin Froess and great-grandchildren Jackson and Lily Froess of Monument, CO; sister Joyce (Dr. Charles) Lyford of Glenrock, WY.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Howard and Gladys Jansen of Dubuque, her special great-grandfather William Walz, and daughter-in-law Kimberley Ross Stensland of San Rafeal, CA.
Memorials may be sent to 1106 E. Avenue, Grundy Center, IA to be donated to her favorite community projects.
Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.