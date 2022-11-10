Nancy Louise Jansen Stensland, age 83, of Grundy Center, Iowa, passed away November 5, 2022, in Grundy Center.

She was born September 15, 1939, in Dubuque, the daughter of William Howard and Gladys (Koch) Jansen. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High in 1957 and the Dubuque Beauty Academy in 1958. She married Orlin N. Stensland of Grundy Center on January 25, 1959, at Immanuel Congregational Church. They moved to Grundy Center in 1961.

