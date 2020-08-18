ELIZABETH, Ill. — Beverly E. Dittmar, 79, of Freeport and formerly of Elizabeth, died on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
A private funeral service will be held. Burial will be in Elizabeth Cemetery. Law-Jones Funeral Home is assisting the family.
