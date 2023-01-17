PRINCETON, Ill. — Carl William “Bill” Burcham, 79, of Princeton, Illinois and formerly of East Dubuque, Illinois, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 1:15 p.m., at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois due to respiratory and cardiac failure.

Carl was born on June 19, 1943, to Ruth Ratcliffe Hull, Sheffield, Illinois and his birth father. Carl worked as a painter and machine operator at John Deere in Dubuque, Iowa until his retirement in 1998 after 33 years of service. He was a dedicated, extremely hard-working and proud John Deere employee. After retirement, Carl and Nancy moved to Oregon, Wisconsin and then to Princeton, a town close to family and close to where both Carl and Nancy grew up. Carl married Nancy Jo Sipes on June 30, 1961. Together they shared five awesome children; Jeffrey Scott Burcham, Vicky Jo (Pat) Runde, Kevin Lynn Burcham, Terry Alan Burcham and Malissa Ann Burcham (Erik Krause). Carl’s large family also included twelve grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild, two brothers, four sisters, nieces, nephews and numerous extended family members.

