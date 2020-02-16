Robert “Bob” C. Witte, 82, of Dubuque, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020, after a brief illness, at Manor Care.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, February 17, at the funeral home. Rev. Dianne Grace, of Hospice of Dubuque, will officiate. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post #6, of which Bob was a member. Interment will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.
Bob was born September 18, 1937, in Dubuque, the son of Carl and Edna (Nellis) Witte. He married Mabel Fiedler on June 4, 1960, in Dubuque. Bob served his country with the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1966, during which time he was a lead tank driver, and guarded the Berlin Wall. He was employed in his younger years at the Telegraph Herald, Telegraphics, and Donovan Construction, and retired at age 72 as head pressman from Brown’s Publishing. Bob loved the outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He could fix anything, and was always there to help out family, friends, or friends of friends. His daughters fondly remember Sunday night spaghetti dinners cooked by Bob, after which he would take them on a ride to Eagle Point Park and Dairy Queen. Bob loved to tease his kids and grandkids. Mabel and Bob enjoyed traveling, taking trips to the casino, road trips, and going out to eat, especially at Sunshine Restaurant. Playing cards with their best friends, Dale and Lee Ehlers, was always a highlight for Bob and Mabel.
Bob is survived by his wife, Mabel; four daughters, Beth (Tom) Keith, of Dubuque, Debbie (Steve) Walsh, of Panama City, FL, Lori (Wayde) Reuter, of Dubuque, and Kathy (Dave) Vaassen, of Dubuque; his grandchildren, Carl, Tammy and Laura Keith, Julie and Joseph (Jessie) Walsh, Ashley (Thomas) Burns, Katie (Jon) and Austin (Ariel) Merfeld, Mark (Nakila), Mitch, Nick and Rachel (Chase) Reuter, Marcus (Kari) Vaassen, Susan (Luke) Vaassen Rossman, Jessica (Trent) and Matthew Vaassen; many great-grandchildren; his sister, Charlotte Vanderbilt, of Dubuque; his in-laws, Walt Hedrick, of Dubuque, Rosie Ries, of Dubuque, Ernie (Dee Anna) Fiedler, of Clinton, IA, and Joan Fiedler, of Clinton, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Edna Hedrick and Frieda (Henry) Suverkrup; two brothers-in-law, Ray Fiedler and Glenn Ries; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Fielder.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for later donation to charity.
The family would like to thank the 5th floor staff at Finley Hospital, Hospice of Dubuque, and Manor Care, as well as Dr. Haas and staff for their many years of care.
