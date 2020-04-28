Lyle Richard Link, beloved husband, brother, father and grandfather passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020, and has gone to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
A private service for immediate family will be held at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. A memorial dinner for friends and relatives will be held at a later date. Private burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Funeral will be escorted by the Dubuque Fire Department and military honors will be accorded by the Iowa Army National Guard. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family. You may live stream the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 30th, 2020, on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Please LIKE Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory on Facebook to view the funeral.
Lyle was born on January 28, 1927, the son of Reuben and Irene (Richard) Link. Lyle grew up in Dubuque. He went to Sacred Heart grade school and graduated from St. Columbkille’s High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1945 and spent the majority of his time in Italy during WWII; he was honorably discharged as a sergeant in December of 1947. He met the love of his life, Nellie Chapman, on a blind date and they were married on September 12, 1953, in St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church.
In his younger days, Lyle loved to go fishing, hunting, boating and bowling. He coached his daughter’s softball team for numerous years. He could be found watching the Chicago Cubs or Chicago Bears whenever they were playing. He would never miss a good game of Euchre. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of Lacoma Golf Course.
Lyle worked in a variety of industries in the Dubuque area including Morrison Brothers, the Milwaukee Railroad for eight years, Battery Factory, Flexsteel Industries, Clean Towel Service and Sanitary Dairy before joining the Dubuque Fire Department, where he retired after 28 years as a captain
Never one to be idle, Lyle also worked numerous part-time jobs including C.P. Welu & Ed Dissell Filling Stations, Dubuque Community Schools, Roshek’s Department Store and the Regional Transit Authority (RTA). Lyle was also a locksmith for several years.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen (Nellie) Link; his five children, daughters, Jeannie Omel, Sue (Jim) Burdt, Mary Beth (Ken) Montgomery, Lori (Ed) Welu and son Steve (Kris) Link. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jeff (Rick) Beecher, Sara Burdt, Christopher Welu, Katie Link, Alex Link, Staci (Michael) Shaw, Meg (Tim) Tyree; and great-grandchildren Keyonta, Jakobe, James and Jasiah Burdt, Jamison Shaw and Alex Tyree. He is also survived by his siblings, Helen Kelleher and Ken (Sandy) Link; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law, John Omel; and a granddaughter, Renee Burdt.
The family of Lyle would like to say a SPECIAL thank-you to The Hawkeye Care Center and their AMAZING staff. Special thanks to Angela and EVERY single employee of the Memory Care Unit for their compassion and wonderful care. Also, a sincere thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque.