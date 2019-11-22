Jack B. Daly, of Dubuque, died on November 20, 2019, surrounded by family, at his sister Julie’s home in Clive, Iowa.
The funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in West Des Moines, Iowa. A visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. at the church prior to services.
He is survived by his children, Katie (Brian) Daly MacKenzie, of Denver, Colo., Molly Rose (Lance) Daly Speed, of Destin, Fla., and Tom Daly, of La Crosse, Wis.; two grandsons, Broderick and Liam MacKenzie; his partner, Christine Cummings, of Freeport, Ill; former wife, Karen Houlihan, of La Crosse; sisters, Patty (Hans), of Nuremburg, Germany, Donna (Dick) Stence, of Dubuque, and Julianne (Terry Brown) Daly, of Clive; brother-in-law, Phil Peterson, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; and cousin, “brother” John “Jackie” (Lin) Francis, of Chicago.
For a full version of the obituary, please visit www.caldwellparrish.com.