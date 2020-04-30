Thomas Robert Steffen, 75, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services, in Dubuque.
Our dear dad, grandpa and brother deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. Please be with us in prayer. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery, in Dubuque.
Thomas was born October 18, 1944, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Robert Henry and Lucille M. Jansen Steffen.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He worked at John Deer Dubuque Works. He enjoyed walking the trails and driving.
Survivors include one son, Brett (Janet) Steffen, of Marion, IA; one daughter, Lynn (Scott) Groth, of Cedar Rapids, IA; four grandchildren, Brenden, Caden, Samantha and Allison; two brothers, Jim (Karilyn) Steffen, of Dubuque, and Bobby Steffen, of Watertown, WI; and one sister, Paula Kerscheiter, of Port Byron, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Thank you ManorCare, Hospice of Dubuque, and the VA Hospital in Iowa City for taking special care of Tom.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. Condolences sent to the family by visiting Tom’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.