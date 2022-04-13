Dolores L. Reinert, 89, of Dubuque, IA, passed away Sunday April 10, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road with Fr. Steven Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Dolores was born July 22, 1932, in Balltown, Iowa, daughter of Victor and Margaret (Heber) Bleile. Dolores was raised on the family farm in Balltown and attended St. Francis of Assisi School. As a young woman she worked for several dry cleaners in Dubuque. In later years she was a member of the Holy Ghost Parish quilting club.
She married Charles A. Reinert on June 14, 1958 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Balltown, Iowa. They became proud parents to Margaret “Dolly”, in 1964. Dolores enjoyed the simple things in life playing bingo and cards, taking walks, gardening, sewing, quilting, crocheting, and embroidering. She also enjoyed taking care of her many nieces and nephews throughout her life.
Dolores was devoted to her family and always enjoyed spending time with them. Those left behind to cherish her memory include her daughter Margaret (Nick) McGrath; grandson Nicholas and granddaughter Jessica all of Dubuque, IA. Her siblings Cletus (Sally) Bleile; Margaret Heiderscheit; and sisters-in-law Betty Barth and Marie Bleile, all of Dubuque, her siblings-in-law Bernard (Lori) Reinert, St Louis, MO; Frank (Beverly) Reinert Dubuque, IA; Peter (Betty) Reinert, Hazel Green, WI; Catherine Orman, San Rafael, CA; and Molly Murray, Olney, IL and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and parent-in-laws Joseph and Ida Reinert; and siblings Delbert Bleile; Raphael (Anna Mae) Bleile; Leon Bleile and brother-in-law Ken Heiderscheit. Her sibling-in-laws John (Margie) Reinert; Mary (Paul) Noesen; Sr Clare Reinert; Tony (Pauley) Reinert; Herman Reinert; Lucy (Ken) Donovan; Raphael (Glenda) Reinert; Joe (Karel) Reinert; Stan Orman and Mike Murray; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Stonehill who provided loving care to Dolores and her family. They would also like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their care and comfort provided to Dolores for the last several months of her life.