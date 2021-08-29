STOCKTON, Ill. — Donald A. Bradley, 94, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at his home in Stockton. Donald was born April 3, 1927 in Dubuque, IA, the son of Clifford and Clara Bradley. In 1944, at the age of 17, Don proudly enlisted in the Navy to help the WWII effort. Don married Shirley Smith in October of 1948. After his service, Don went to school under the GI bill and ended up wearing many hats — Electrical Repair, Boilerman, Welder, a Heating and Air Conditioning business, and finding his nitch at Atwoods Manufacturing in Stockton where he retired as one of the plant engineers in 1992 after 30 years. Don was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Stockton and was very active in the community with the Knights of Columbus and the V.F.W. — always helping out at the 4th of July cookouts and going around playing “taps” for other veterans that went before him. Don was very musically inclined, he could sing and play multiple instruments. He loved singing in the Green County Harmony Chorus and in the Church Choir where he sang bass and never needed a microphone. He was an avid fisherman and in his younger years enjoyed hunting. He was also a lifelong Green Bay Packers Fan. Don married Diane Larson in 1998 — Don prided himself on being an Irishman and insisted on being married on St. Patrick’s Day even though it was a Tuesday — everyone attending appreciated the day off. Don is survived by his wife, Diane Bradley of Stockton; his daughter, Judy (Dave) Wolfe of Warsaw; his step children, Craig (Elizabeth) Larson, Jody Larson and Chris Larson; his granddaughter, Angie (Brad) Marcure of Stockton; his step grandchildren, Zachary Shippy, Padghan Larson, Kerstan Shippy, Evelyn Larson, Jack Larson and Sam Larson; his great granddaughter, Madalyn Marcure; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Shirley, his wife of 47 years; his brother, John Bradley of Aurora and his half-brother, William Bolton of NE. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Stockton at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
